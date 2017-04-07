One person and family dog perish in Beaver Township house fire - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

One person and family dog perish in Beaver Township house fire

BEAVER TWP., Ohio -

The Ohio Fire Marshal's office is investigating a deadly house fire in Mahoning County.

The fire was reported inside a home on the 400 block of Forest Avenue in Beaver Township at around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Those first on the scene said that the home was already engulfed in flame.

Beaver Township Police tell 21 News that one person died in the fire.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The Mahoning County Coroner's office said they will need dental records to determine the identity of the victim.  

The Red Cross was called in to provide any housing or clothing assistance needed by other members of the family.

A family dog also died in the blaze, which destroyed the home.

Police spoke with neighbors who said they don't have any reason to believe the fire was suspicious.

