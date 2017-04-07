Coroner identifies victim in fatal Lawrence County fire

Lawrence County Coroner has identified the victim who died in a farmhouse fire in North Beaver Township Thursday night.

The victim is 86-year-old Richard Bartholomew.

Bartholomew's cause of death has not yet been determined.

The fire broke out before 11 p.m. in the two-story home on Bartholomew Road.

Although the exterior of the home did not appear to sustain much damage, the home's interior was scorched by flames.

North Beaver Township's fire chief says the son, who tried to rescue his father from the burning home, told firemen his father was still in the home.

After firemen knocked down the fire in less than a half hour, they found Bartholomew deceased in a front bedroom.

A dog also died in the fire.

Neighbors believe Bartholomew was the man who lived there.

The State Fire Marshal is looking for the cause of the fire.