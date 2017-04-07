Coroner identifies victim in fatal Lawrence County fire - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Coroner identifies victim in fatal Lawrence County fire

Posted: Updated:
NORTH BEAVER TWP., Pennsylvania -

Lawrence County Coroner has identified the victim who died in a farmhouse fire in North Beaver Township Thursday night.

The victim is 86-year-old Richard Bartholomew.

Bartholomew's cause of death has not yet been determined. 

The fire broke out before 11 p.m. in the two-story home on Bartholomew Road.

Although the exterior of the home did not appear to sustain much damage, the home's interior was scorched by flames.

North Beaver Township's fire chief says the son, who tried to rescue his father from the burning home, told firemen his father was still in the home.

After firemen knocked down the fire in less than a half hour, they found Bartholomew deceased in a front bedroom.

A dog also died in the fire.  

Neighbors believe Bartholomew was the man who lived there.

The State Fire Marshal is looking for the cause of the fire.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • Five adults and dog escape Hermitage house fire, one injured

    Five adults and dog escape Hermitage house fire, one injured

    Sunday, July 9 2017 11:48 AM EDT2017-07-09 15:48:48 GMT

    Dispatchers in Mercer County say a man was flown to UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh after being burnt in a house fire overnight in Hermitage. 

    More >>

    Dispatchers in Mercer County say a man was flown to UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh after being burnt in a house fire overnight in Hermitage. 

    More >>

  • Drug recovery center executive director found dead in Warren

    Drug recovery center executive director found dead in Warren

    Sunday, July 9 2017 11:40 AM EDT2017-07-09 15:40:44 GMT
    A drug recovery center executive was found dead in his hotel room in Warren's Econo Lodge Inn & Suites on Youngstown Road Saturday morning.  Braking Point Recovery Center confirmed it was their executive director, Tom Dailey, who died.  The recovery center's owner, Ryan Sheridan, said he was shocked to hear of his colleague's passing.  "I don't have a lot of information about it," said Sheridan,"but I will say Tom was a great friend and collea...More >>
    A drug recovery center executive was found dead in his hotel room in Warren's Econo Lodge Inn & Suites on Youngstown Road Saturday morning.  Braking Point Recovery Center confirmed it was their executive director, Tom Dailey, who died.  The recovery center's owner, Ryan Sheridan, said he was shocked to hear of his colleague's passing.  "I don't have a lot of information about it," said Sheridan,"but I will say Tom was a great friend and collea...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms