Public comment to close in Ohio on strict medical pot rules

A public comment period on strict new rules proposed for the use of medical marijuana in Ohio is ending.

The deadline to weigh in is Friday. That's also when the Ohio Medical Marijuana Advisory Committee meets next.

Under Ohio's medical marijuana law, patients with 20 medical conditions can buy and use marijuana if recommended by a doctor.

Draft rules proposed by the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy would limit supplies by a product's amount of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

The board also proposes limiting patients to buying and possessing up to six ounces of plant material or marijuana products containing the equivalent amount of THC in a 90-day period. Patients could mix and match products, but the amount couldn't exceed a total 90-day supply.

