Police find over 600 narcotic pills during vehicle search in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Two men in Youngstown were arrested Friday night after police found hundreds of narcotic pills and drug residue in a car. 

Police pulled the vehicle over around 6:15 p.m. on East Florida at Jean Street after noticing there was no front registration plate. 

Police say while at the vehicle, they smelled a strong odor of fresh marijuana coming from the passenger compartment. 

The two men, 29-year-old Jonathan Gray and 35-year-old James Gilmer, were both removed from the vehicle while it was searched.

When police searched the vehicle, they found six unopened boxes and one opened box containing different amounts of Tramadol pills, according to police. 

Tramadol is classified as a narcotic-type drug that can treat moderate to severe pain. 

However, it can be deadly if combined with other substances, including alcohol, or taken in high doses.

A count of the pills revealed 638 50 milligram pills, along with two 225 milligram pills.

Police say that Tramadol's bulk amount for 50 milligram tablets is 240 tablets.

After Gray was uncuffed, he began to move his hand around his crotch region, according to police.

Police searched Gray and found a baggie with one gram of marijuana in his underwear that looked like he was trying to break it apart.

$560 in cash was also found in Gray's possession.

Gray was charged with illegal conveyance, deliver or attempt to deliver a deadly weapon drug of abuse or intoxicating liquor, trafficking in drugs, drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Gilmer was arrested for a warrant of child neglect. 


 

