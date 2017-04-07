Warren police accuse woman of filing false report against husband

A woman who called Warren police to report that she was being assaulted by her husband, ended up being the person charged.

A representative from Some Place Safe called a police dispatcher on Thursday to report that 49-year-old Shirley Billings had called the woman's shelter to say that her husband was assaulting her at her house.

The officer on duty told the dispatcher that couldn't be true, because the woman's husband was at the police station, and had been there for nearly an hour.

The husband was at the police station to file a complaint alleging that his wife had threatened to to call police and tell them that he had assaulted her.

He claimed that his wife was angry because he is in the process of divorcing her.

Police were busy with other matters, so the husband had been sitting in the lobby for more than 40 minutes waiting to talk to an officer.

A dispatcher traced the call to an address on Lancer Court.

Later in the day, police say the wife called back and again said she was being assaulted.

This time the call originated from a West Market Street address, according to police.

Billing's husband was once again at the police station at the time of the call in order to pick up a report from the earlier incident.

An officer went to the wife and informed her that her husband had been at the police station both times she reported that he was assaulting her.

Billings appeared in Warren Municipal Court Friday morning where she pleaded not guilty to a charge of filing a false police report.

In addition, Judge Terry Ivancheck issued a protection order against Billings at the request of her husband.

Billings is free on $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court for another hearing in May.