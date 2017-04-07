Bob Black's family members express gratitude for outpouring of love

The family of Bob Black has asked 21 News to thank all of those who have expressed their love and condolences since learning of his passing.

The veteran Valley journalist, husband and father passed away from natural causes at home on Wednesday.

The family has asked us to express their appreciation and gratitude for all of the kind words and messages of support they have received.

Bob's wife Coleen and daughters Lindsay and Molly shared the following message with us which we have posted on our Facebook page.

Dearest Family, Friends, Colleagues, Acquaintances and even to some we do not know

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of love and support you have shown to our family in this great time of loss....

Dad would be truly humbled by your kind words and by the ways in which he touched your lives...

Your love will be part of the memories we hold so dear...

Love,

Coleen, Lindsay & Molly

The family also wants WFMJ TV to let everyone know that donations in Bob's memory can be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley and the Easter Seals of Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties.

Those are two of the charities Bob was actively involved in during his time here.

If you wish to send a card to the family, it can be mailed the station and we will forward it to Bob's family.

Send cards to the following address:

WFMJ Television

PO Box 689

Youngstown, Ohio

44501- 0689.

Donation information may be found by following the below links:

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley

Easter Seals of Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties