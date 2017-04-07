Austintown considering medical marijuana ban

Austintown could be among a growing number of Valley communities considering banning medical marijuana as a business in the township.

Township trustees are scheduled to meet next week to consider an amendment to prohibit marijuana cultivators, processors, and retail dispensaries throughout Austintown.

Weathersfield Township and Columbiana have already acted to ban medical marijuana. A similar proposal is being considered in Leetonia.

While the use of medical marijuana won't be legal until September, it could take up to two years to complete the groundwork that has to be laid before the first patient can legally receive the drug for medicinal use, according to Ohio lawmakers.

More than 20 medical conditions will qualify for medicinal marijuana use. The law bans the "smoked" form of the drug and any home-grown supplies.

The law has a provision that allows communities to prohibit or limit the number of cultivators, processors or retail distributors in their community.

Austintown Trustees will consider the measure at 6 p.m. Monday during their regular meeting held at 82 Ohltown Road.