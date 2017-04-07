Hickory H.S. students learn dangers of distracted driving - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Hickory H.S. students learn dangers of distracted driving

By Matt Stone, Reporter
HERMITAGE, Pa. -

Texting and driving could land you in jail in Pennsylvania if you're found guilty of a fatal texting and driving accident.

Students at Hickory High School in Hermitage are using driving simulators that show the possible consequences of distracted or impaired driving. It usually doesn't end well.

PennDOT says it's important to let younger drivers know the dangers early on. 

"I think when sometimes kids start first driving they get really excited and they don't think about how much attention driving really takes so we want to get in there early and teach them good habits because hopefully they will become life long habits," said Jill Harry of PennDOT.

"Daniel's Law" was recently passed in PA. it increases the penalties for someone involved in a fatal text and drive crash.  The daughter of the man it's named for spoke to the students about how he was killed by someone who was texting.
 
Michelle Gallatin-Baughman, said, "You take your eyes off the road to look at your phone to respond to a text and it takes 5 seconds,.You can go the length of a football field if you are driving 55 mph and you're not looking at the road. A lot of things can happen in 5 seconds."

Students said the presentation was an eye-opening experience.

"If you have a passenger constantly talk to you and tell you to do stuff while you try to focus on the road, it makes it harder to pay attention," said Sophomore, Alex Nelson. 

Senior, Lydia Hines, said, "If I'm in the car with somebody else I'll give them the phone and have them text if anything else. More importantly I will stay off my phone and just look at the road."

That's sound advice for all of us.

