Boardman among remaining hhgregg stores going out of business

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

A bankruptcy court has authorized the closing of hhgregg's remaining fourteen distribution centers and 132 stores, which includes the location in Boardman.

The order authorizes a consultant to supervise “going out of business sales”, which begin Saturday.

The local store has been operating at 441 Boardman Poland Road for six years, when it moved into the former Sofas Plus building.

The Boardman store was not one of the 88 store closings announced by the electronics retailer earlier this year.

A St. Clairsville store is among the 24 stores being shut down in Ohio.

A Pittsburgh distribution center is also closing.

After announcing its initial round of closings and filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month, company officials had hoped to find a buyer to operate the remaining stores.

“Since filing for financial protection under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy code on March 6, 2017, we have continued to fight for the future of our company.  While we had discussions with more than 50 private equity firms, strategic buyers, and other investors, unfortunately, we were unsuccessful in our plan to secure a viable buyer of the business on a going-concern basis within the expedited timeline set by our creditors," said Bob Riesbeck, President and Chief Executive Officer for hhgregg.  "We have, however, received and accepted a bid for liquidation of our assets. This process will begin Saturday, April 8, 2017,”

Terms of the store closing sale will be that all sales are final, except in the case of defective merchandise. Such returns must be made within seven days.

The bankruptcy court order and a complete list of store closings may be seen here.

