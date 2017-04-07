Trial ahead for wife of Mercer County man accused of assaulting - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trial ahead for wife of Mercer County man accused of assaulting adopted daughter

Posted: Updated:
By Kate Keller, Healthy Living Reporter
Connect
Charyn Hamelly Charyn Hamelly
MERCER, Pa. -

The case of a Mercer County woman charged in connection with the sexual assault of her adopted daughter will go to trial.

During a hearing on Friday, Mercer County Judge Christopher St. John found enough evidence against Charyn Hamelly to send her case to court.

Hamelly is facing one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to testimony, Hamelly's husband Michael Hamelly of Jackson Center is accused of entering his then-teenage daughter's room to allegedly sexually assault her.  

The alleged victim testified she told her adopted mother about the assault, but the woman did not report the crimes.  

The victim, who had been adopted from a foreign county, had a limited English vocabulary during the time when the alleged assaults took place.  

Michael Hamelly faces trial on charges of endangering children, corruption of minors and indecent assault due to the incidents, which happened more than a decade ago.

 There is a criminal pretrial scheduled for Monday.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Report: Trump Jr. was promised damaging info about Clinton

    Report: Trump Jr. was promised damaging info about Clinton

    Sunday, July 9 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-07-10 02:18:35 GMT
    Donald Trump's eldest son says he met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer shortly after his father clinched the GOP nomination, hoping to get information helpful to the campaign.More >>
    Donald Trump's eldest son says he met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer shortly after his father clinched the GOP nomination, hoping to get information helpful to the campaign.More >>

  • Fire closes Boardman IHOP for now

    Fire closes Boardman IHOP for now

    Sunday, July 9 2017 10:05 PM EDT2017-07-10 02:05:20 GMT

    People planning to eat breakfast at Boardman's IHOP on Monday will have to wait until restaurant operators finish adding up the damage from a Sunday night fire. The fire broke out after 7:30 pm in a pile of mulch, which spread to an outside wall, and then the attic of the building at 833 Boardman Poland Road. Firefighters were forced to shut down Route 224 from South Avenue to Eisenhower Drive so they could stretch a fire hose to a hydrant across the street. Investigators believe t...

    More >>

    People planning to eat breakfast at Boardman's IHOP on Monday will have to wait until restaurant operators finish adding up the damage from a Sunday night fire. The fire broke out after 7:30 pm in a pile of mulch, which spread to an outside wall, and then the attic of the building at 833 Boardman Poland Road. Firefighters were forced to shut down Route 224 from South Avenue to Eisenhower Drive so they could stretch a fire hose to a hydrant across the street. Investigators believe t...

    More >>

  • Fire damages West Farmington grocery store

    Fire damages West Farmington grocery store

    Sunday, July 9 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-07-10 01:45:20 GMT

    The Trumbull County Fire Investigative Unit is looking for the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a business in West Farmington on Sunday. 

    More >>

    The Trumbull County Fire Investigative Unit is looking for the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a business in West Farmington on Sunday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms