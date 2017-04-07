Trial ahead for wife of Mercer County man accused of assaulting adopted daughter

A Poland doctor is scheduled to go on trial today on charges filed after a fatal boating accident.More >>
Ohio police say an officer was shot several times while responding to a domestic call and a suspect has been apprehended.More >>
Mahoning County Engineer's Office is closing Calla Road in Beaver Township from July 11 until July 14 for culvert repairs. All traffic will be detoured along Market Street and Woodworth Road. The construction work will be done during the day and will be opened to thru traffic each night.More >>
People planning to eat breakfast at Boardman's IHOP on Monday will have to wait until restaurant operators finish adding up the damage from a Sunday night fire.More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Carlos Carrasco handled Detroit's lineup for the second time in a week - striking out a season-high 11 and pulling off a rare nine-pitch, three-strikeout inning - and Lonnie Chisenhall hit a two-run homer,...More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
Mike Clevinger held Detroit to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander, All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Tigers 4-0 on...More >>
An elderly woman shown dancing on the videoboard between innings at Dodger Stadium proceeded to flash the crowd.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
South Korea faces big obstacles in efforts to use Pyeongchang Winter Olympics to more toward reconciliation with North Korea.More >>
