Trial ahead for wife of Mercer County man accused of assaulting adopted daughter

By Kate Keller, Healthy Living Reporter
MERCER, Pa. -

The case of a Mercer County woman charged in connection with the sexual assault of her adopted daughter will go to trial.

During a hearing on Friday, Mercer County Judge Christopher St. John found enough evidence against Charyn Hamelly to send her case to court.

Hamelly is facing one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to testimony, Hamelly's husband Michael Hamelly of Jackson Center is accused of entering his then-teenage daughter's room to allegedly sexually assault her.  

The alleged victim testified she told her adopted mother about the assault, but the woman did not report the crimes.  

The victim, who had been adopted from a foreign county, had a limited English vocabulary during the time when the alleged assaults took place.  

Michael Hamelly faces trial on charges of endangering children, corruption of minors and indecent assault due to the incidents, which happened more than a decade ago.

 There is a criminal pretrial scheduled for Monday.

