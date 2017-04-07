Austintown brothers develop entertaining cooking app

Brothers Terry and Justin Raimey along with their friend Josh Carelly, all of Austintown, are serving up something new, a cell phone app that combines their love for comics with their love for cooking.

"My parents were always all about cooking everyday. We didn't go out to eat much. It was always my mom or my dad cooking in the kitchen and I just picked up on different techniques they used and dishes they cooked," said Terry Raimey with Black Streak Kitchen.

For the last year and a half, the trio has been developing recipes, creating characters and writing story lines for their app.

Each recipe details nutrition information, preparation techniques and recommendations on how to plate a meal. The comics also provide cultural tidbits about each dish.

"There is tons of spices, tons of herbs that are used all over the world that we are not familiar with. They are not local. They are not native to this area and that is our goal is to help people understand how these spices work, what flavors notes they add, what characteristics they bring, the aroma of the spice itself," said Josh Carelly of Austintown.

Each month, Black Streak Kitchen hopes to add new recipes to its app.

"Our overall goal is just family togetherness and nutritional awareness because a lot of people don't know exactly what the benefits are to eating healthy and actually knowing what you are eating," said Justin Raimey with Black Streak Kitchen.

The Black Steak Kitchen app is available for download on both Apple and Android phones. It's free to download. Digital copies of the comic recipes are available for purchase.