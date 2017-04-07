Police say Sharon dad watched on monitor as children assaulted their brother

Sharon Police say it's child abuse that's not only cruel, but disturbing.

A 10-year-old boy tells authorities his own father recruited his siblings to assault and beat him, and even bribed them to carry out the crime.

The child who lives with his mother attends Hubbard Elementary School.

Approximately two weeks ago he went to the school nurse and showed her the bruises he allegedly received while visiting his father's home in Sharon.

Hubbard's Superintendent Raymond Solomon credits his staff and the elementary school's administration for immediately reporting what they believed to be a crime to local police and chilldren's services.

On Thursday Sharon Police have charged 35-year-old Virgil Dennison with ten charges: three counts of criminal solicitation to commit assault, three counts of corruption of minors and four counts of child endangering.

Investigators say Dennison recruited three of his minor children to beat up their 10-year-old brother, and Dennison allegedly rewarded them with $100 and dinner out, and would even threaten to take away their video games if they didn't carry out the crime.

The 10-year-old says on March 3rd his three siblings assaulted him using their feet and hands hitting him in the head, chest and back.

Sharon Police Chief Gerry Smith tells 21 News, "Basically what we have right now is we have an assault that occurred between young children around the ages of 10 that was egged on or encouraged by this child's natural father. There was also allegations made that the father actually watched this assault on a baby monitor in the next room."

What makes this case so difficult, police need the father's consent or a court order to talk to the alleged abusers.

"Well you got the component where you're working in two states and you've got the component where the defendant is actually the custodian or the parent of the alleged perpetrators," Chief Smith said.

So one of the main questions remains why? Chief Smith says, "Allegedly the father didn't like this child's behavior for some reason and used the other children I guess for some form of discipline."

Making the case even more tragic according to police, they believe this isn't the first time this child has been victimized.

"It wasn't an isolated one time thing, there was a pattern of incidents there that's being looked into," Chief Smith said.

Dennison will be in court for a hearing on April 19th.