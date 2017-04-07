Missile strikes in Syria hit Valley hearts

The missile strikes in Syria are hitting the hearts of some here in our Valley.

Friday night, The First Unitarian Universality Church of Youngstown hosted a small prayer vigil for peace. Organizers said the event wasn't about taking sides but, about praying for those who are hurting.

"A call to be considerate of the moral implications and ethical implications," said Organizer Molly Toth. "To be doing what we can in our own community to take care of the people that might be affected by this."

For one man in attendance he described a feeling of "outrage" for the actions of the U.S.

"I'm afraid there are going to be consequences for that and I hope that wiser heads and warmer hearts reign and that we stop and any further escalation of this war." said Werner Lange of Newton Falls.

"We're very nervous, many people are very fearful and we need to find a place of balance and out of that then we can find appropriate responses," said Matthew Alspaugh, Minister of The First Unitarian Universality Church of Youngstown.

Congressman Time Ryan wasn't in attendance at the vigil but, shared with 21 News his views on the recent attack.

"I think it was constructive and needed to be done," said Ryan.

But, Ryan said any long term operation must have a clear strategy on how to end the Syrian war and restore human rights.

"Where's Russia in this whole thing now? Because they've backed the Syrian government for a long time now, basically resuscitated them, so what's Russia's plan?," asked Ryan. "Are they willing to sit at the table and try to negotiate something out? I think ultimately that would be the best resolution."

A resolution many hope ends with peace.

