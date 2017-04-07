Minority health event in Youngstown teaches community how to coo - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Minority health event in Youngstown teaches community how to cook DASH style.

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Fruit, veggies and protein. It was all about learning how to cook flavorful meals designed to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes in the Valley. 

"I want to live so I'm learning how to eat healthy so I can take it back to my family and we can live a long life," said Yvonne Eiland, hoping to learn some ways to help lower her cholesterol. 

Hope Community Services presented "Heart Healthy Eats for the Valley" on Friday night at the One Health Ohio Community Medical and Dental Center on Wick Ave in Youngstown. The focus was the DASH Diet.

"DASH means a dietary approach to stop highypertension," said Dr. Vicki Haywood Doe, and Exercise Physiologist. It is based on low sodium and low fat.

Participants were provided with fresh produce to take ,home and recipes for future meal ideas. Blood pressure screenings were offered at no cost to participants, transportation if needed was also provided. 

Another Heart Healthy Eats for the Valley is scheduled for Wednesday April 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 at One Health Community Medical and Dental Center, 726 Wick Avenue, Youngstown. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Report: Trump Jr. was promised damaging info about Clinton

    Report: Trump Jr. was promised damaging info about Clinton

    Monday, July 10 2017 2:57 AM EDT2017-07-10 06:57:46 GMT
    Donald Trump's eldest son says he met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer shortly after his father clinched the GOP nomination, hoping to get information helpful to the campaign.More >>
    Donald Trump's eldest son says he met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer shortly after his father clinched the GOP nomination, hoping to get information helpful to the campaign.More >>

  • Thousands flee wildfires burning in the US and Canada

    Thousands flee wildfires burning in the US and Canada

    Monday, July 10 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-07-10 04:17:59 GMT
    A fire official says a pair of California wildfires have quickly spread, threatening hundreds of homes and forcing evacuations at a popular lakeside campground and a summer camp where flames temporarily trapped...More >>
    A fire official says a pair of California wildfires have quickly spread, threatening hundreds of homes and forcing evacuations at a popular lakeside campground and a summer camp where flames temporarily trapped children and counselors.More >>

  • Canfield advances to state tournament

    Canfield advances to state tournament

    Monday, July 10 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-07-10 04:15:46 GMT

    The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend. 

    More >>

    The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms