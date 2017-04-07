Minority health event in Youngstown teaches community how to cook DASH style.

Fruit, veggies and protein. It was all about learning how to cook flavorful meals designed to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes in the Valley.

"I want to live so I'm learning how to eat healthy so I can take it back to my family and we can live a long life," said Yvonne Eiland, hoping to learn some ways to help lower her cholesterol.

Hope Community Services presented "Heart Healthy Eats for the Valley" on Friday night at the One Health Ohio Community Medical and Dental Center on Wick Ave in Youngstown. The focus was the DASH Diet.

"DASH means a dietary approach to stop highypertension," said Dr. Vicki Haywood Doe, and Exercise Physiologist. It is based on low sodium and low fat.

Participants were provided with fresh produce to take ,home and recipes for future meal ideas. Blood pressure screenings were offered at no cost to participants, transportation if needed was also provided.

Another Heart Healthy Eats for the Valley is scheduled for Wednesday April 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 at One Health Community Medical and Dental Center, 726 Wick Avenue, Youngstown.