One person suffers burns in Austintown apartment fire

AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

One person was taken to the hospital after a grease fire at the Compass West Apartments in Austintown.

Investigators say the victim suffered burns from a cooking fire Friday night.

The fire was quickly put out, and firefighters say the victim is expected to be okay.

A fire truck called to the scene was struck by a car.

No one was hurt and the truck was not damaged, according to the fire department.

