Youngstown fire leaves two people homeless

Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a house on Youngstown's East Side and left two people homeless.

Neighbors reported the fire around 6:15 am to 26 Clinton Street, which is off Oak Street.

Firefighters first on the scene reported smoke and flames pouring from the home.

Another fire engine was called to the scene about a half hour after the initial call.

Ohio Edison and Dominion were contacted to turn off electricity and gas service to the home.

There are no reports of injuries, but the Red Cross has been contacted to offer shelter, clothing, and other essentials to two adults who lived at the home.