Thousands of dollars in drugs discovered at East Liverpool home

Law enforcement in Columbiana County could charge several people after discovering thousands of dollars in drugs at a home on Lisbon Street in East Liverpool.

The Columbiana County Drug Task Force, with the assistance of Columbiana County Special Response Team and the Liverpool Township Police Department, served the search warrant at the residence.

The task force says they found over 45 grams of cocaine, over 5 grams of crack cocaine, a firearm and over $1,800.

The street value of drugs is over $5,000, according to the report.

Charges are pending until laboratory results are completed.