Two charged after toddler found wandering Grove City neighborhood

GROVE CITY, Pa. -

Charges are filed against two people after police found a toddler wandering around a Grove City neighborhood unsupervised Wednesday.

Grove City police learned that the 2-year-old female lived on North Broad Street. 

The investigation into the incident led to 21-year-old Tyler McCluskey and 21-year-old Emily McCluskey being charged with endangering the welfare of children and disorderly conduct.

The McCluskeys are scheduled for a court hearing in May. 

