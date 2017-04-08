Two charged after toddler found wandering Grove City neighborhood

Charges are filed against two people after police found a toddler wandering around a Grove City neighborhood unsupervised Wednesday.

Grove City police learned that the 2-year-old female lived on North Broad Street.

The investigation into the incident led to 21-year-old Tyler McCluskey and 21-year-old Emily McCluskey being charged with endangering the welfare of children and disorderly conduct.

The McCluskeys are scheduled for a court hearing in May.