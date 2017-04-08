Two women accused of stealing from Grove City charity

Grove City police have filed retail theft charges against two women who allegedly stole clothes from a local charity.

Police say the pair was volunteering at the Grove City Community Food Pantry on South Center Street on Tuesday.

44-year-old Debra Kerr and 46-year-old Cynthia Moffatt are accused of removing a garbage bag of clothing items adding up to $26 from the store without paying for them.

Court dates have not been filed for either Kerr or Moffatt.