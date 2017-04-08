Leon homers to end Boston's 3-0, 12-inning win over Pirates

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) - Sandy Leon hit a three-run homer in the 12th inning - his third hit of the game - and Chris Sale pitched seven dominant innings in his Red Sox debut to lead Boston to a 3-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.

Leon also doubled in the third inning but got thrown out at the plate after running through third base coach Brian Butterfield's stop sign. It was scoreless into the bottom of the 12th, when Antonio Bastardo (0-1) walked Jackie Bradley Jr. and Pablo Sandoval with one out.

Leon followed with a drive over the Green Monster to end a cold night for the Red Sox, who also beat Pittsburgh in the season opener on Monday.

Joe Kelly (1-0), the sixth Red Sox pitcher, earned the victory with two innings of one-hit relief.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.