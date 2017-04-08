Softball: YSU vs. Niagara

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, N.Y. -- Senior Brittney Moffatt's two-run double in the top of the seventh inning of game two to propel the Youngstown State softball team to a 3-2 victory and a doubleheader sweep of Niagara on Wednesday afternoon. The Penguins won the opener, 4-1.

The Penguins improve to 16-19 overall while the Purple Eagles fall to 7-15 on the year.

Trailing, 2-1, after six innings, junior Hannah Lucas reached on a fielder's choice, stole second base and reached third on junior Cali Mikovich's infield single. Moffatt then drilled a one-out double to left-center field scoring Lucas and Mikovich with the go-ahead run.

Niagara took an early 1-0 lead after one inning but junior Stevie Taylor's run-scoring triple in the top of the fourth knotted the game at 1-1. Niagara took a 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth after scoring an unearned run.

Lucas and Mikovich each had two hits and senior Caitlyn Minney tosses a complete game with four strikeouts to pick up her third win of the year.

In the opener, senior Maria Lacatena belted a two-run home run in the top of the first inning to give the Penguins an early 2-0 lead.

Freshman Maddi Lusk, who picked up her 10th win of the season, hit her first career home run with a solo shot in the top of the fourth.

Lucas, who went 2-for-4, drove in a run in the top of the seventh inning.

Lusk struck out five and allowed just four hits in the victory. Freshman Tatum Christy went 2-for-3 in the opener.

Youngstown State begins a three-game series against UIC on Saturday, April 8, at 3 p.m.

