Trouba scores twice as Jets beat slumping Blue Jackets 5-4

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Jacob Trouba scored twice and Eric Comrie had 35 saves in his NHL debut as the Winnipeg Jets beat the slumping Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 on Thursday night.

Mark Scheifele, Mathieu Perreault and Bryan Little also scored for the Jets, who held off a late Columbus rally to win their sixth straight game.

The Blue Jackets, who play Pittsburgh in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs next week, were again up and down in dropping their fifth straight, the longest losing streak of the season for a team that lately can't seem to grab the momentum in a game and keep it. Columbus is 3-5-2 in its last 10 games.

Brandon Saad had two goals, Nick Foligno and Boone Jenner scored, and Joonas Korpisalo had 27 saves for the Blue Jackets.

