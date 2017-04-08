Pirates' Lopez suspended for 25 games for drug violation

NEW YORK (AP) - Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Junior Lopez has been suspended for 25 games for violating baseball's minor league drug program.

The penalty for the 25-year-old right-hander was announced by the commissioner's office Friday. While the nature of the violation was not announced, the minor league drug program calls for a ban of that length for use or possession of a syringe.

Lopez is on the roster of Bradenton in the Class A Florida State League. He went 3-4 with a 4.25 ERA in 37 relief appearances last year with Bradenton and also pitched in one game for Altoona of the Double-A Eastern League.

There have been 25 suspensions this year under the minor league drug program.

