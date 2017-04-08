YPD investigating suspicious death in West Side home

A woman was found dead Saturday inside a Mahoning Avenue home in Youngstown.

Police are calling the death "suspicious." The home where the woman was found is across from Calvary Cemetery.

According to Police Detective, Lt. Douglas Bobovnyik, the call came in around 7:30 Saturday evening from someone at the home.

"There was a 911 call from this address for an unresponsive female," Bobovnyik told 21 News. "The EMT's arrived, they went to treat the female, they noticed she was already deceased, probably deceased for some time."

Bobovnyik said it appears the victim, a woman that looks to be in her early 40's, was beaten. Officials on the scene tell 21 News there was no immediate evidence of a break-in or a robbery.

"They (The EMT's) noticed she had some injuries that were consistent with maybe a beating or some type of foul play," stated Bobvnyik.



He said police and detectives were called to the scene immediately to investigate.

The investigation is still underway.

This is a developing story. Check back to wfmj.com or the 21 news app for updates.