YSU hosting march against sexual violence this week - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

YSU hosting march against sexual violence this week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown State University students, employees and others will take part in the Take Back the Night march and rally against sexual violence 4 p.m. Thursday, April 13, on campus.

Organizers say the event is dedicated to everyone affected by sexual assault, from survivors to family and friends.

The rally and march addresses rape, sexual assault, child abuse, domestic violence, sexual harassment and stalking.

The march honors the survivors of sexual assault and focuses on educating the campus about issues related to rape and sexual violence.

The march starts at The Rock on the campus core and will be followed by a rally at The Rock.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be in the President’s Suite, Kilcawley Center.

The event is part of YSU’s recognition of Sexual Assault Month in April.

