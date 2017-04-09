Counterfeit cash reported in Hermitage, Wheatland and Clark - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Counterfeit cash reported in Hermitage, Wheatland and Clark

Posted: Updated:
HERMITAGE, Pa. -

People living in several Mercer County communities are being told to be on the lookout for bogus bills being circulated in the area.

Hermitage Police Chief Eric Jewell has posted a notice on the city's Facebook page advising Hermitage, Clark and Wheatland businesses and residents to watch out for counterfeit $100 and $50 bills being passed around.

In most instances the phony bills are used to buy gift cards. However, the fake money is also being used to purchase an inexpensive item to collect real currency as change, says Jewell.

Many times the counterfeit notes are poor photocopies on cheap paper, while others are $50's or $20's illegally printed on washed out $5 notes.

Counterfeiters also have been known to use prop money used in motion pictures.

According to the Federal Reserve, the best way to determine whether a note is genuine is to rely on the security features, such as the watermark and security thread.

Counterfeit detection pens are not always accurate and may give you false results.

To learn about these and other security features in genuine Federal Reserve notes, visit the new money public education website.

It is important to know what the security features are in genuine currency, because if you end up with a counterfeit note, you will lose that money.

A counterfeit note cannot be exchanged for a genuine one, and it is illegal to knowingly pass counterfeit currency.

If you think you've received a counterfeit note, immediately notify the local police.

Try to remember the physical characteristics of the person who passed the suspect counterfeit, and if possible write down the person's license plate number and vehicle description.

Store the suspect counterfeit apart from genuine currency and release it as soon as possible to law enforcement authorities.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • 16 killed in fiery Marine plane crash in rural Mississippi

    16 killed in fiery Marine plane crash in rural Mississippi

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:02 PM EDT2017-07-11 17:02:31 GMT
    Officials say a U.S. military plane used for refueling crashed into a field in rural Mississippi, killing at least 16 people aboard and spreading debris for miles and creating a fiery wreckage.More >>
    Officials say a U.S. military plane used for refueling crashed into a field in rural Mississippi, killing at least 16 people aboard and spreading debris for miles and creating a fiery wreckage.More >>

  • Facebook scam costs Austintown woman $500

    Facebook scam costs Austintown woman $500

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:01 PM EDT2017-07-11 17:01:02 GMT

    If either you or someone you know has been the victim of a phony Facebook page created using your name, you may be able to relate to what happened to a 68-year-old Austintown woman. The Parkgate Avenue woman tells township police that she called a phone number earlier this month that she thought would put her in contact with someone who would remove a Facebook account displaying a false identity of herself. The victim says the person on the other end of the phone told her to buy sev...

    More >>

    If either you or someone you know has been the victim of a phony Facebook page created using your name, you may be able to relate to what happened to a 68-year-old Austintown woman. The Parkgate Avenue woman tells township police that she called a phone number earlier this month that she thought would put her in contact with someone who would remove a Facebook account displaying a false identity of herself. The victim says the person on the other end of the phone told her to buy sev...

    More >>

  • Warren teen taken to JJC over donut dispute with mom

    Warren teen taken to JJC over donut dispute with mom

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-07-11 16:42:58 GMT

    A Warren teen was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center after a dispute with his mom over a donut allegedly escalated to violence. Warren police responded to a domestic violence call at a home on Atlantic Street NW on Monday. According to a police report, a 14-year-old boy struck his 49-year-old mother after she told him that he was not allowed to have a doughnut and if he touched it she would smack him. The woman says her son struck her in the neck and then ran next ...

    More >>

    A Warren teen was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center after a dispute with his mom over a donut allegedly escalated to violence. Warren police responded to a domestic violence call at a home on Atlantic Street NW on Monday. According to a police report, a 14-year-old boy struck his 49-year-old mother after she told him that he was not allowed to have a doughnut and if he touched it she would smack him. The woman says her son struck her in the neck and then ran next ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms