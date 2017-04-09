Counterfeit cash reported in Hermitage, Wheatland and Clark

People living in several Mercer County communities are being told to be on the lookout for bogus bills being circulated in the area.

Hermitage Police Chief Eric Jewell has posted a notice on the city's Facebook page advising Hermitage, Clark and Wheatland businesses and residents to watch out for counterfeit $100 and $50 bills being passed around.

In most instances the phony bills are used to buy gift cards. However, the fake money is also being used to purchase an inexpensive item to collect real currency as change, says Jewell.

Many times the counterfeit notes are poor photocopies on cheap paper, while others are $50's or $20's illegally printed on washed out $5 notes.

Counterfeiters also have been known to use prop money used in motion pictures.

According to the Federal Reserve, the best way to determine whether a note is genuine is to rely on the security features, such as the watermark and security thread.

Counterfeit detection pens are not always accurate and may give you false results.

To learn about these and other security features in genuine Federal Reserve notes, visit the new money public education website.

It is important to know what the security features are in genuine currency, because if you end up with a counterfeit note, you will lose that money.

A counterfeit note cannot be exchanged for a genuine one, and it is illegal to knowingly pass counterfeit currency.

If you think you've received a counterfeit note, immediately notify the local police.

Try to remember the physical characteristics of the person who passed the suspect counterfeit, and if possible write down the person's license plate number and vehicle description.

Store the suspect counterfeit apart from genuine currency and release it as soon as possible to law enforcement authorities.