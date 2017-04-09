Counterfeit cash reported in Hermitage, Wheatland and Clark

If either you or someone you know has been the victim of a phony Facebook page created using your name, you may be able to relate to what happened to a 68-year-old Austintown woman. The Parkgate Avenue woman tells township police that she called a phone number earlier this month that she thought would put her in contact with someone who would remove a Facebook account displaying a false identity of herself. The victim says the person on the other end of the phone told her to buy sev...More >>
A Warren teen was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center after a dispute with his mom over a donut allegedly escalated to violence. Warren police responded to a domestic violence call at a home on Atlantic Street NW on Monday. According to a police report, a 14-year-old boy struck his 49-year-old mother after she told him that he was not allowed to have a doughnut and if he touched it she would smack him. The woman says her son struck her in the neck and then ran next ...More >>
Youngstown Police say a search warrant at a home on the city's south side Monday night found several types of drugs, cash, and nearly a dozen dogs.More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
Mike Clevinger held Detroit to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander, All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Tigers 4-0 on...More >>
A Florida man who was attacked by an alligator while diving for golf balls in a lake says the reptile grabbed his arm and wouldn't let go so he started punching it in the eyes.More >>
The chief law enforcement official for the House tells federal officials that the U.S. Capitol Police have already investigated more threats to members of Congress than in all of 2016.More >>
An elderly woman shown dancing on the videoboard between innings at Dodger Stadium proceeded to flash the crowd.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
