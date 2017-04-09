Local officials weigh in on Gov. Kasich's proposed budget

Governor John Kasich's two year $66.9 billion proposed budget blueprint calls for tax cuts for taxpayers, but to make up for those cuts, it calls for tax hikes on alcohol, tobacco, gas drilling and others.

Governor John Kasich says that growing states have lower income tax rates.

However, State Senator Sean O'Brien says increasing sales tax also increases taxes in other dramatic ways.

"A farmer who will get a $10,000 deduction on his income taxes buys a $500,000 piece of equipment. He's going to pay more now in taxes than the way it is now," said O'Brien.

Commissioners across Ohio, including Trumbull, say the state needs to return more money back to the local governments they collect it from and stop ordering unfunded mandates.

"Our local government fund we've lost $10 to $12 million over the last 10 years, and now with the MCO Medicare sales tax reduction, we stand to lose another $3 million a year," says Trumbull County Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa.

Senator O'Brien says instead of Columbus keeping more of the local tax dollars it receives from taxpayers, it should invest some of the $2 billion it has in a rainy day fund, in schools and giving more money back to local governments so they don't have to ask voters for an increase in property, other taxes and fees.

"What we're trying to tell them in Columbus is it's not raining here in Trumbull County, it's thunderstorming. We need to get that money back here. It's our money anyway. It's the local government's money, said O'Brien.

The budget, which calls for no increases in college tuition, is expected to see more changes as it makes its way through the House then the Senate.