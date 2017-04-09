Boil alert lifted for Hubbard residents - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Boil alert lifted for Hubbard residents

HUBBARD, Ohio -

A boil alert has been lifted for residents in the City of Hubbard.

City officials said crews were wrapping up repairs on a water line along Caroline Avenue Tuesday morning after a water line burst. 

The alert was lifted as of 6 pm Wednesday. 

