Police search for vehicle after it strikes pedestrian in Niles

NILES, Ohio -

Police in Trumbull County are searching for a vehicle after it struck a pedestrian Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. around the area of 2508 Robbins Avenue in Niles.

Police are searching for a gold-colored Chevy Cruze.

The victim was not transported to the hospital, so their injuries are unknown. 

