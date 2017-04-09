A puzzle piece represents the mystery and complexity of autism while showing individuals diversity. All week long Panera bread has been selling these “Pieces of Hope” cookies with 100% of the proceeds going to The Rich Center for Autism and Potential Development schools. Autism is the fastest growing developmental disorder in the United States and now affects 1 in 68 children. Since there is no cure for autism The Rich Center uses these types of funds to help with more teaching and therapy.

“Many of our students have communication issues I mean that's the root of autism so just providing additional therapy is the most effective use of funds,” said Melanie Carfolo, The Rich Center for Autism executive director.

This year the proceeds from these “Pieces of Hope” cookies will go towards more intense speech, language and occupational therapy. The Rich Center's families are already seeing success at home with their children being able to communicate more.

“We've noticed a reduction in behaviors here as well our nurse keeps track of behavior instances and the only thing we can associate with that is the fact that they are getting more speech,” said Melanie Carfolo.

About 80% of The Rich Center's funding comes from the State of Ohio but it is not enough. Fundraisers such as these “Pieces of Hope” cookies supports centers to do even more for their children. Once children with autism grow up different adult services outside of The Rich Center are available such as supported or independent work environments. Carfolo says autism research varies but the Rich center's performs low maintenance biological research along with student intervention.

“There are other facilities throughout the country and the world that conduct research looking at biological causes of autism,” said Melanie Carfolo.



Autism awareness month is about much more than just cookies. It's about everyone spreading awareness and supporting places in the Valley such as the Rich Center for Autism and Potential Development schools.