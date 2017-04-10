ODOT closes stretch of Route 14 in Goshen Township

The more than 3,000 drivers who use a stretch of State Route 14 outside Salem will have to take a detour this week.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is closing Route 14 in Goshen Township between West Pine Lake Road and State Route 14 T beginning today.

Crews will be replacing a culvert.

The detour is State Route 14 to State Route 45 to State Route 165.

The road is expected to open again on Friday.

