Fatal shooting at Youngstown apartment complex

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on the North Side.

A crowd gathered on Dupont Street shortly after one man was shot at around 11 pm Sunday.

Our print partner the Vindicator was also on scene and tells us they learned from police that the shooting started out as a fight.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was shot in the head.

Some people were taken in for questioning by police. 

