Youngstown neighbors report explosions at fire scene

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Youngstown Fire Department is looking for the cause of a fire that damaged property on the city's South Side overnight.

Firefighters were called out to the 200 block of Berkshire Drive where flames spread from two vehicles to a garage.

Neighbors tell 21 News that they they heard three explosions before the fire broke out.

No one was injured.

