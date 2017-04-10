Report: Ohio village tickets based on false speed limit

An Ohio village is examining the practice of its police officers ticketing drivers for speeding based on a fake speeding sign that sets a limit below the actual posted limit for a village street.

The police chief in Whitehouse near Toledo has acknowledged the 35 mph sign doesn't match the 50 mph limit set by state law.

The sign was placed to slow drivers down, and Chief Mark McDonough says police only cite drivers who drive over 50 mph.

But a review of traffic tickets by The Blade (http://bit.ly/2omnX8C ) found 10 drivers ticketed in the past three years for going over the fake limit but who were below the actual limit of 50 mph.

Mayor Donald Atkinson says village lawyers are looking at the situation.

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/

