YPD waiting for autopsy after suspicious death - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

YPD waiting for autopsy after suspicious death

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown police detectives are waiting for the results of an autopsy as they continue investigating a suspicious death on the city's West Side.

The body of a 44-year-old woman was found Saturday in her Mahoning Avenue home across from Calvary Cemetery.

Police have not identified the woman, but neighbors and her boyfriend tell 21 News that the woman's name is Diane DiRocco. 

Investigators believe the woman had been beaten.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms