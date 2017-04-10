Plans stall for East Liverpool Methadone clinic

The location is within 500 feet of a preschool

An effort to bring a new, medication assisted drug rehabilitation center to Columbiana County are falling just a few feet shy of their goal.

The Family Recovery Center, a substance abuse clinic in downtown East Liverpool, has been stalled in the attempt to start using medication therapy for drug addiction.

The proposed clinic would offer medications such as Methadone, Buprenorphine, and Vivitrol to assist individuals in their recovery from an opioid addiction.

Under state law, such centers must be at least 500 away from the nearest daycare or school to administer methadone

The Wee the People Preschool and Daycare is within that 500 foot limit by about eight feet.

So far, those hoping to offer the care have been unable to obtain a letter of support needed from the daycare operator.

“The proposed clinic would offer medications such as Methadone, Buprenorphine, and Vivitrol to assist individuals in their recovery from an opioid addiction,” according to a statement from CommQuest and the Family Recovery Center, which says they are exploring alternative options that would allow them to open at the present location.