Anderson Morris Road bridge closed in Liberty

LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

A bridge closing in Liberty Township will have drivers taking a detour for a couple of months.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is closing the Anderson Morris Road bridge over State Route 11 in Liberty beginning today.

ODOT says the bridge will be closed through late June while crews replace the bridge.

The detour is Anderson Morris Rd. to US 422 to Tibbetts Wick Rd. to Pleasant Valley Rd.

