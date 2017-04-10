Softball: UIC vs. YSU

Freshman Maddi Lusk struck out a career-high 12 and scattered six hits and senior Caitlyn Minney recorded six strikeouts in six innings, but the Youngstown State dropped a doubleheader to UIC, 1-0 and 4-0, on Saturday afternoon at the YSU Softball Field.

The Penguins fall to 16-21 overall and 4-4 in the Horizon League while the Flames improve to 20-17 overall and 8-1 in the league.

Lusk and Minney were out-dueled by UIC's Elaine Heflin and Karissa Frazier. Helflin threw a nine-inning no-hitter and struck out 17 while Frazier allowed just three hits in the night cap.

In the opener, the Flames scored on a two-out single through the left side for the game's only run.

Juniors Hannah Lucas and Cali Mikovich and senior Maria Lacatena each had singles for the Penguins in the nightcap.

The Penguins and Flames conclude the three-game series on Sunday at Noon.

