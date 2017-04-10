Polanco and Pirates get to erratic Dickey, top Braves 6-4

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Gregory Polanco had no trouble with R.A. Dickey's knuckleball, getting three of his four hits and driving in a run off the starter to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Atlanta Braves 6-4 on Saturday night.

Josh Harrison and Jordy Mercer also got an RBI each for the Pirates, who have won two straight after starting 0-2. Chad Kuhl (1-0) worked five occasionally wild innings to pick up the win. Tony Watson pitched out of a two-on, one-out jam for his second save in two days.

Dickey (0-1), returning to the National League after spending four seasons in Toronto, drove in two runs but also issued four walks and received little help from his defense. Pittsburgh took advantage of two Atlanta errors, three passed balls and a wild pitch by Dickey to score three unearned runs.

Jace Peterson and Kurt Suzuki each had an RBI for the Braves, who fell to 1-4. Atlanta has allowed at least five runs four times this season.

