Walgreen's employees spot woman charged with violating Warren's bestiality ordinance

WARREN, Ohio -

A Warren woman is being held without bond for allegedly violating the city's ordinance making it a crime to engage in sexual activity with animals.

Amber Finney, 33, of Ward St. NW pleaded not guilty during her arraignment in Warren Municipal Court on Monday nearly three months after police issued a warrant for her arrest.  

Finney was spotted by employees of the Walgreen's on West Market Street Sunday.  They called police after recognizing her as the woman wanted for "getting into trouble with animals".

Police say the went to Finney's West Ward Street home where they found her in the basement.

Finney's next court hearing is set for April 20.

Warren police detectives tell 21 News that Finney was caught on camera performing sex acts on a dog. Finney denied the allegations when police questioned her about a video that went viral on social media. She claims the video was cropped or doctored to make it appear the incident took place.

Police say the incident took place this past New Year's Day.

According to the complaint, Finney “Did knowingly engage in sexual conduct with an animal, or knowingly possess, sell or purchase and animal with the intent that it be subjected to sexual conduct.”

The wording is contained in the city's bestiality ordinance that was adopted in June.

Animal activists lobbied for the prohibition after it was discovered that Salvador Rendon, 61, of Warren was caught having relations with his two dogs.

At the time, Warren had no law against bestiality, so Rendon was convicted of animal cruelty and sentenced to thirty days in jail.

The new ordinance makes committing bestiality a misdemeanor of the first degree, mandates counseling and possibly prohibits offenders from owning animals in the future.

Governor John Kasich recently signed Senate Bill 331 making sexual conduct with animals a minor misdemeanor.

