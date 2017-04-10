H.S. baseball and softball scores - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball scores

H.S. Baseball

Struthers 9 Campbell 2

Champion 6 Lakewood 7

Bedford 6 Jackson-Milton 9

Hubbard 4 Springfield 1

St. Edwards 5 Mooney 1

  

H.S. Softball

Brookfield 1 Columbiana 10

Lakeview 6 Brunswick 0

Champion 3 West Branch 1

Champion 11 Brunswick 2

Struthers 1 Springfield 8

Richmond Edison 5 Lakeview 1

West Branch 15 Richmond Edison 0

Edgewood 0 Struthers 4

Warren Harding 6 Lisbon 5

Magnificat 6 Ursuline 7

Magnificat 4 Newton Falls 14

Edgewood 3 Girard 4

Salem 7 Crestview 5

Salem 5 Crestview 2

