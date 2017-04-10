1 killed after coal truck hits Pennsylvania school bus

DERRY, Pa. (AP) - The coroner has been called after a coal truck and school bus crashed in western Pennsylvania.

Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers say no students were aboard the bus that was hit by the truck Monday about 7 a.m. on U.S. Route 22 in Derry Township. That's about 40 miles east of Pittsburgh.

The dispatchers say one person has been killed, but didn't say if that was the truck driver, the bus driver or someone else who may have been involved in the crash.

News video from WTAE-TV showed that the truck continued past the crash scene and smashed into a building.

