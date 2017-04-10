Alaska named top airline in annual ranking of US carriers

A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism charges

A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism charges

FBI: US soldier pledged allegiance to Islamic State group

FBI: US soldier pledged allegiance to Islamic State group

The United States' top diplomat has sealed a deal to intensify Qatar's counterterrorism efforts, tackling a central issue in the spat pitting the besieged Gulf nation against four other American allies lined up against it

The United States' top diplomat has sealed a deal to intensify Qatar's counterterrorism efforts, tackling a central issue in the spat pitting the besieged Gulf nation against four other American allies lined up against it

US inks anti-terror deal with Qatar in press to end dispute

US inks anti-terror deal with Qatar in press to end dispute

Newly released emails show Donald Trump Jr. eagerly accepted help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign with damaging information about Hillary Clinton

Newly released emails show Donald Trump Jr. eagerly accepted help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign with damaging information about Hillary Clinton

Emails: Trump Jr. embraced help said to be from Kremlin

Emails: Trump Jr. embraced help said to be from Kremlin

Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government

Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government

Emails show Trump Jr. embraced help said to be from Kremlin

Emails show Trump Jr. embraced help said to be from Kremlin

Breaking with the president, the lawyer Donald Trump picked to lead the FBI declared Wednesday that he does not believe a special counsel investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign is a "witch hunt."

Breaking with the president, the lawyer Donald Trump picked to lead the FBI declared Wednesday that he does not believe a special counsel investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign is a "witch hunt."

FBI nominee says Trump-Russia probe is no 'witch hunt'

FBI nominee says Trump-Russia probe is no 'witch hunt'

Researchers are discovering that ongoing stress during early childhood _ from grinding poverty, neglect, parental substance abuse and other adversity _ can smolder beneath the skin, harming kids' brains and other body systems.

Researchers are discovering that ongoing stress during early childhood _ from grinding poverty, neglect, parental substance abuse and other adversity _ can smolder beneath the skin, harming kids' brains and other...

How severe, ongoing stress can affect a child's brain

How severe, ongoing stress can affect a child's brain

FDA advisers endorse approval of what could be the first gene therapy approved in the U.S.

FDA advisers endorse approval of what could be the first gene therapy approved in the U.S.

The Latest: FDA panel endorses potential 1st US gene therapy

The Latest: FDA panel endorses potential 1st US gene therapy

Federal and local officials are combing Mississippi soybean fields for clues in a military plane crash that killed 15 Marines and a Navy sailor.

Federal and local officials are combing Mississippi soybean fields for clues in a military plane crash that killed 15 Marines and a Navy sailor.

General: Plane at cruising altitude before problems, crash

General: Plane at cruising altitude before problems, crash

Authorities are searching for an armed man after a shooting left three people dead an Alabama mobile home community near Birmingham.

Authorities are searching for an armed man after a shooting left three people dead an Alabama mobile home community near Birmingham.

The battle over now-famous selfie photographs taken by a macaque monkey will head back to federal court.

The battle over now-famous selfie photographs taken by a macaque monkey will head back to federal court.

No monkeying around: Court weighs if animal owns its selfies

No monkeying around: Court weighs if animal owns its selfies

By The Associated Press

An aviation dean and a marketing professor ranked the 12 largest U.S. airlines by analyzing 2016 U.S. Department of Transportation figures for on-time flights, lost baggage, the number of passengers bumped off flights, and complaint rates:

1. Alaska Airlines (ranked 5th in 2015)

2. Delta Air Lines (3)

3. Virgin America (1)

4. JetBlue Airways (2)

5. Hawaiian Airlines (4)

6. Southwest Airlines (6)

7. SkyWest (7)

8. United Airlines (8)

9. American Airlines (10)

10. ExpressJet (9)

11. Spirit Airlines (13)

12. Frontier (11)

NOTE: The 2015 rankings included 13 airlines. Envoy Air was not ranked in 2016.

Source: "Airline Quality Report" by Dean Headley, a marketing professor at Wichita State University, and Brent Bowen, dean of the aviation school at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.