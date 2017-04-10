Missing Newton Falls man found unharmed - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

Missing Newton Falls man found unharmed

Posted: Updated:
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio -

The Ohio Attorney General's office and the Trumbull County Sheriff have canceled an alert for a Newton Falls man who has been reported missing.

Authorities informed 21 News Tuesday morning that Jeffrey Adams has been located and is unharmed.

Adams was reported missing after walking away from his home at around 1:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say Adams suffers from a medical condition and was not supposed to be by himself.

