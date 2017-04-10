Sessions' Justice Dept will end forensic science commission

A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism charges

The United States' top diplomat has sealed a deal to intensify Qatar's counterterrorism efforts, tackling a central issue in the spat pitting the besieged Gulf nation against four other American allies lined up against it

US inks anti-terror deal with Qatar in press to end dispute

Newly released emails show Donald Trump Jr. eagerly accepted help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign with damaging information about Hillary Clinton

Emails: Trump Jr. embraced help said to be from Kremlin

Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government

Emails show Trump Jr. embraced help said to be from Kremlin

Breaking with the president, the lawyer Donald Trump picked to lead the FBI declared Wednesday that he does not believe a special counsel investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign is a "witch hunt."

The Education Department's top civil rights official is apologizing for saying that 90 percent of campus sexual assault claims stem in part from both parties being drunk and that the rights of the accused are too often ignored.

A federal judge says he is not likely to lift his order blocking President Donald Trump's executive order to cut funding from cities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.

President Donald Trump's pick to lead the FBI faces a confirmation hearing that will undoubtedly focus on the political tumult surrounding his nomination, with both Democrats and Republicans seeking assurances of his independence from the White House.

When President Donald Trump takes his first official trip to Paris Thursday, it's unlikely that his enigmatic friend Jim will tag along.

Trump in Paris: The curious case of his friend Jim

WASHINGTON (AP) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions is ending an Obama-era partnership with independent scientists that aimed to improve the reliability of forensic science.

Sessions said Monday that the Justice Department will not renew the National Commission on Forensic Science, a panel of judges, defense attorneys and law enforcement officials that advises the attorney general on the use of scientific evidence in the criminal justice process.

The department will instead appoint an adviser on forensic science and conduct a broad assessment of the equipment and personnel needs of overloaded crime labs.

The Obama administration formed the commission in 2013 to address longstanding concerns about the quality of forensic evidence in court cases. It will expire this month.

