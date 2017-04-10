Feds won't halt deportation of Mexican mom of 4 US-born kids

CINCINNATI (AP) - An attorney says U.S. immigration authorities have refused to halt deportation for a Mexican mother of four U.S.-born children.

Attorney Kathleen Kersh says the Board of Immigration Appeals denied an emergency stay for Maribel Trujillo-Diaz. Kersh of Advocates for Basic Legal Equality says the woman faces deportation as early as Tuesday.

Federal authorities say she entered the United States illegally in 2002 and has exhausted legal appeals.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cincinnati has appealed for mercy. It says she has made positive contributions to her church and community in Butler County, just north of Cincinnati.

Her advocates say she has no criminal history and has children ages 14 to 3, the youngest with special needs.

They are urging Ohio's political leaders to try to intervene for her.

