Police: Man wouldn't drop handgun before officers killed him

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland police say two officers fatally shot a man who refused to drop a handgun outside his former girlfriend's home.

A police spokeswoman on Monday identified the man killed Sunday night as 30-year-old Jeffrey Findlay. The officers who shot Findlay haven't been identified and have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia (chahch) says the officers were called to a Cleveland home around 9 p.m. about a man threatening with a gun. Ciaccia says the officers found Findlay and the former girlfriend in the home's backyard and repeatedly ordered him to drop a .40-caliber handgun equipped with a laser sight. Two of the five officers at the scene shot him when he refused.

Police say a neighbor called police after Findlay pointed the laser sight at her.

